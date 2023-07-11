Having lured Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to improve the midfield, Liverpool are now ready to move to secure the signing of a defender this summer.

A number of center halves are linked with the Anfield club and one of them is, Torino star, Perr Schuurs.

A few days back, Tutto Sport revealed that the Merseysiders moved in with a bid worth 30 million euros for the Dutch defender.

However, the offer from the Reds was turned down by the Italian Serie A side, who signed the player from Ajax last year.

As per an exclusive report covered by Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is eager to improve the backline at Anfield.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to push on with a move to secure a defender this summer and Schuurs is a top target.

The 23-year-old won every major prize in Dutch football during his time with Ajax and impressed in his debut campaign in Italy last term.

Back in 2020, he was named in the senior Netherlands squad for the Nations League but as yet, he has not been able to make his debut for the Oranje.

Schuurs’ current contract with the Turin based club will expire in 2026 and he is valued at around 50 million euros (£42.6million).

In your view, should Liverpool submit a new offer to secure his signing?