If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are serious about signing Real Betis playmaker, Luiz Henrique.

The Reds have focused on reinforcing on improving their midfield this summer but are now looking to strengthen other departments as well

News – £51.5m shot-creator willing to agree Liverpool move – Journalist

Two days ago, Spanish source, Fichajes, reported that the Reds are the latest team interested in hiring the services of the La Liga attacker.

Klopp likes the Brazilian winger as he looks to sign a player, who can cover for Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

Yesterday, another Spanish outlet in the form of Nacional claimed that now, Liverpool are ready to pay 30 million euros (£26m) to sign Henrique from Betis.

The Catalan source have mentioned that the fee of £26m would satisfy the Los Verdiblancos, who only lured the 22-year-old for a price of 8 million euros.

It is reported the Merseysiders are ahead of La Liga giants, Real Madrid and champions, Barcelona, in the race to lure the South American.

Henrique can be deployed in multiple offensive positions but naturally, he likes to feature on the right wing.

In the last campaign, the young starlet started 27 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 10 goals (3 goals and 7 assists) for Real Betis, who earned 6th place in the league.

The pacy attacker is yet to make his debut for the senior Brazilian international side and has only made a single appearance for the U-20 team.

In your view should Liverpool pay £26m to sign Luiz Henrique?