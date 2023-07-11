£42,000 a week star prepared to seal Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool have to reinforce the shaky defense in the summer transfer window and the name of Perr Schuurs is heavily linked with them.

As per earlier reports, the Reds have already seen a bid worth 30 million euros turned down by Torino and a second offer is expected.

As per today’s version of Tutto Sport (news image provided below), the Dutch central defender is not sure whether he is staying with Torino this summer.

The headline states “Schuurs – I don’t know if I’m staying”

With his future up in the air, the club president, Urbano Cairo, has slapped a price tag of 40 million euros and the ‘auction’ is currently in progress.

The Turin club have also rejected an offer from Napoli as the Scudetto winners look to replace Korean international, Kim Min-Jae, who is expected to join Bayern this summer.

However, the dilemma for the Italian champions is that Schuurs is prepared to seal a move to Liverpool.

The 6 ft 3 center back and his representatives are tempted to secure a move to Anfield to join Jurgen Klopp and they are aware of the offer made by the Merseysiders.

Schuurs still has three years left on his contract with Torino and at the moment, he earns a salary of around £42,000 a week (Salary Sport).

Last season, Klopp’s backline leaked 47 goals in the Premier League, 21 goals more than they conceded in the 2021-22 league campaign.

