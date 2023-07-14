Liverpool have let go three midfielders this summer so far and they have lured two quality midfielders to improve the squad.

The Reds have been linked with Khephren Thuram for some time and reports indicate that they are willing to agree a fee to sign him this summer.

News – £45m star ready to agree contract to join Liverpool – Journalist

Two days back, French outlet, Foot Mercato, revealed the Reds appreciate the Les Bleus star, who was one of the best players in the French league last season.

The news source mentioned that Nice would be willing to listen to offers of around £42.8m (50 million euros) to offload their prized asset in the current window.

Yesterday, Spanish source, Nacional, claimed the Reds, La Liga champions, Barcelona, and German champions, Bayern Munich, are interested in luring Thuram

The dilemma for the Catalan giants is that they cannot afford to meet the asking price. On the other hand, Liverpool and the Bavarians are willing to agree a fee of £42.8m to hire his services.

Recently, even Fabrizio Romano has revealed the 22-year-old midfielder wants to move to Anfield (Born and Red).

If Liverpool do end up losing Henderson or Fabinho then the Frenchman should be lured to reinforce things in the center of the park.

Like Fabinho, Thuram likes to tackle and break play and like Hendo, the youngster can consistently press to push the opponents back.

Moreover, he can dribble and is better than the Anfield duo in the attacking third. Last term, the Nice star directly contributed in ten goals.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a fee of £42.8m to secure his signing?