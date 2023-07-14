Crystal Palace have overtaken Liverpool in the bidding to hire the services of Dutch center half, Perr Schuurs, from Torino.

Yesterday, we covered a story via Tutto Sport claiming that the Reds made their second bid of more than 30 million euros and moved closer to luring the former Ajax player.

News – £45m star ready to agree contract to join Liverpool – Journalist

The Italian media outlet came up with an update later in the day and revealed the Eagles have now moved into pole position to sign the 23-year-old defender.

Crystal Palace have moved in with a bid worth over £30m. They have put on the table an offer of 35 million euros plus bonuses to take the lead in the battle for Schuurs’ signature.

The Turin based club have been demanding a fee of 40 million euros for the sale of their star, who joined for a low fee of just over 9 million euros.

After the latest bid from the Selhurst Park outfit, Schuurs is close to leaving Torino to join the Eagles.

Liverpool conceded forty seven goals in the last Premier League campaign and have to reinforce their backline this summer.

They have been tracking the Dutchman for a long time and it would be surprising to see them lose out to the PL rivals even after making two bids.

Roy Hodgson’s team will not be taking part in any European competition as they earned 11th place in the league last term. On the other hand, Klopp’s men will feature in the Europa League.

Have your say – Should Liverpool outbid Palace to sign Perr Schuurs?