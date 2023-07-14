Liverpool remain heavily linked with Southampton star and Belgian international, Romeo Lavia, and they may have to move fast to sign him if Klopp loses key players.

The Reds have already lost Milner, Keita and Ox from their midfield after the contracts of the trio expired last month.

Now, even senior regular starters like Fabinho and skipper, Jordan Henderson, are linked with moves away from Anfield. The duo are wanted in Saudi Arabia.

In such a scenario, reports indicate that Liverpool are pushing to lure Lavia from the Saints in the summer transfer window.

The good news is that teenage sensation is prepared to leave the relegated club and ready to agree a contract to join the Merseysiders.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds believe the 19-year-old will be a top signing for the club and are waiting to resolve Henderson’s future first.

The journalist claims Lavia has already talked to Jurgen Klopp and made it clear he wants to play for Liverpool. In such a scenario, securing personal terms of a contract are not a problem at all.

Fabinho has been our first choice defensive midfielder and the Brazilian has been brilliant under the guidance of Klopp.

However, he will turn 30 in October and had an average season last term. On the other hand, Henderson has proved to be effective in the No.6 role (when needed) over the years, but the captain is past his prime and should be replaced soon.

Lavia is inexperienced but is highly rated by Premier League sides. As per The Mail, he is going to cost around £45m.

Ideally, Liverpool should not go into the new season with a completely new midfield as the players will need time to settle.

Therefore, we should at least keep two of the three most experienced midfielders i.e. Thiago, Hendo and Fabinho this summer. What do you think?