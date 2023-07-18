Romeo Lavia is a wanted midfielder this summer and the latest reports indicate that Southampton may have lowered the asking fee.

Liverpool’s name has been linked with the Belgian international for some time and today’s report coming from Spain suggest that even Barcelona moved in for him.

According to Sport (news image provided below), the Catalan giants made a loan offer to the Saints with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

However, the relegated club opted to turn it down as they want a cash deal and know that Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd are pressing to sign him.

Barca believe that Lavia is going to be a superstar in future capable of playing in front of the backline for any team in the world.

Multiple valuations have been reported in the media by renowned media outlets. In Britain, talkSPORT mentioned a price of £50million, on the other hand, The Mail talked about a valuation of £45million.

In Italy, La Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed the Saints are demanding a fee of £51.5million (60 million euros).

Now, Sport have revealed the St. Mary’s outfit want a fee close to 40 million euros (£34.3million) to offload Lavia and Spanish champions, Barcelona, are unable to pay the sum due to financial contraints.

Liverpool need to improve their defensive midfield position this summer but should they pay £34.3million to sign the 19-year-old boy?