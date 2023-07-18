With the futures of Henderson and Fabinho up in the air, Liverpool are linked with multiple midfielders and once again, the name of Ryan Gravenberch is in the focus.

Back in April, The Mirror revealed the Reds are willing to meet the salary of £194,000-a-week to lure the Bayern Munich star, who is open to moving Anfield.

Moreover, last month, Bundesliga journalist Kerry Hau told TheRedMenTV that the 21-year-old player is very interested in joining the Reds this summer.

Recently, another renowned journalist in the form of Dean Jones has claimed Liverpool are still interested in the Dutch international.

Jones told Sports Buffer:

“I do wonder if they touch base about Gravenberch at Bayern because there is an interest level there that has not gone away from what I hear.”

“It’s the same names that circulate but always we have to remember Liverpool have an ability to surprise more than almost any other club out there.”

Gravenberch won multiple Eredivisie titles for Ajax before joining the Bavarians last season but the decision backfired big time.

The youngster, who has made 11 appearances for the Oranje thus far, eventually missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar because he warmed the bench in Germany.

He only managed to start three games in the league despite playing under two managers. In your view, should Liverpool rescue him from the Allianz Arena?