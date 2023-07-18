Reports in the Italian media continue to sell Federico Chiesa’s case in the English market and the latest reports indicate Liverpool have approved his signing.

According to a story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today (news image provided below), Juventus want a decent amount of cash from the sale of the Italian international this summer.

The famous Milan based news outlet have mentioned that last month, the 25-year-old attacker received an offer from Aston Villa.

However, Chiesa rejected the move to Villa Park and told his agent, Fali Ramadani, to find a better and bigger club in the transfer market.

In the following weeks, Ramadani made his moves and took note of the ‘approval from Liverpool’ and Newcastle United.

However, as of now, the Merseysiders have only completed generic surveys and are yet to make a formal offer to lure the Azzurri star.

Chiesa’s current deal with the Old Lady will expire in two years and he takes home a salary of around £154,000-a-week.

The playmaker was one of the best stars at the European Championships in 2021 but in January 2022 he suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for more than a year.

Now, he is fit and returned to training yesterday for the start of the pre-season campaign, however, his future at Juventus remains uncertain.

Last night, we covered a report via CorSport stating that it would take a fee of £47.2million to secure his signature. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to hire Federico Chiesa?