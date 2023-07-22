Liverpool have been consistently following Romeo Lavia of Southampton and the latest reports indicate that the deal is close.

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed the Merseysiders were willing to offer around £40million for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

Today, the news source exclusively mentioned that now, Liverpool are prepared to offer a little over £40million and are closing in to hiring his services.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to bring the Belgian international to Anfield and the best part is that the German manager has been able to obtain the approval of the player.

Now, all that is left is to agree a fee with the Saints, who are demanding £50million for their prized asset.

Renowned media outlets like The Daily Mail and The Guardian have reported the valuation of £45million this month.

Liverpool are set to receive around £40million and £12million from the sales of Fabinho and skipper, Jordan Henderson, respectively.

So, the Reds may soon have the funds to complete the signing of Romeo Lavia but it will be baffling if they lure a single teenager to replace two of the most experienced midfielders in the squad.

Lavia is super talented but he is not an immediate solution, instead a long term one, and therefore, an experienced No.6 must be signed, ideally before the start of the new Premier League campaign next month.

In your opinion, who should Klopp lure to strengthen the DM position at Anfield?