If Fabinho leaves, Liverpool must move in to sign a proven quality No. 6 and reports are linking them with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

A few days ago, Kicker revealed the German champions will listen to serious offers for the versatile star, who wants to stay at the Allianz.

More recently, Spanish source, Fichajes, have revealed that even the 28-year-old midfielder is looking to leave the Bavarians in the current transfer window.

In such a scenario, Premier League sides like the Reds and the two Manchester clubs are preparing to move with everything to sign the German international.

It is reported that in the coming days, Liverpool and the PL rivals will start submitting offers to Bayern in order to secure the signing of Kimmich.

The former Leipzig star has won every major title with Bayern and has been one of the best play breakers cum deep lying playmakers in the world.

Liverpool will need a regista who can tackle and also provide accurate passes to replace Fabinho and Kimmich would be the ideal signing.

It must be reported that the Kaiser can even play effectively in the right back role whenever needed.

In the last campaign, he netted seven goals and provided no fewer than eleven assists in all competitions for Bayern.

His current contract with the Bundesliga giants will expire in the summer of 2025 and currently, he is earning around £298,000 a week.

