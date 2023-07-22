Another day, another story coming from Italy suggesting that Liverpool are interested in signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below) the Old Lady are looking for offical offers to offload the Italian international before September’s deadline.

The well-known Rome based news outlet claim Liverpool have ‘seriously’ considered signing Chiesa in the summer transfer window.

However, so far, they have not made any ‘official steps’ to lure the 25-year-old playmaker, who is also on the radar of Newcastle United.

CorSport claim that for the English market, Juve have set a price tag of £43million (50 million euros) on the former Fiorentina attacker.

In the meantime, Chiesa has returned to training with the Bianconeri and is ready to do well in the pre-season to impress Allegri.

However, the Italian manager may opt against utilizing the winger as he might already be planning for the future without the Azzurri star.

Last night, we covered a story stating (via Marco Guidi) that Chiesa would be willing to move to Anfield but Klopp does not really need to improve his offense this summer.

