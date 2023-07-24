With just three games left in the pre-season before the start of the new Premier League campaign, Liverpool need to act fast to wrap up key signings.

They have been linked with Belgian international and Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia, all summer and the latest reports are intriguing.

News – Liverpool willing to offer £60.5million for midfield signing – Report

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to make an initial bid of £25.9m (30 million euros) to lure the 19-year-old from the Saints.

The Merseysiders want to rush to secure his signing in order to reinforce things in the center of the park for Jurgen Klopp.

However, the above mentioned fee should not be enough to bring the teenager to Anfield as per reports in Belgium.

According to La Derniere Heure, Lavia is admired by Klopp and the doors are opening for him to move to the six-time European champions.

The major dilemma is the asking fee set by Southampton. DH claim the St Mary’s outfit want 60 million euros (£51.8m) and Liverpool are not prepared to pay that amount.

The Reds only paid £35m to secure the signing of Argentine international, Alexis Mac Allister, who is a proven quality, World Cup winning midfielder (The Guardian).

So, there is no way to justify a payment of £51.8m for a play breaker, who played his first full season of top flight football last term and could not save his team from relegation.

In your view, how much is Romeo Lavia worth?