Liverpool are in search of a strong defensive midfielder and in our view, the Reds have to finally agree the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

The Merseysiders were heavily linked with the Moroccan international in the winter transfer window and even this summer, they have been after him (Corriere dello Sport).

News – Liverpool prepared to sign £60.6m midfielder, willing to beat competition

Amrabat is a proven quality play breaker, who was without doubt one of the best players at the FIFA World Cup last year.

Former Spain and current Paris Saint-Germain boss, Luis Enrique, heavily praised the 26-year-old during the tournament and said that he is an “extraordinary” player.

After the Les Bleus’ semi final victory over Morocco, France president, Macron claimed that the Fiorentina star was the best midfielder in the competition (Fabrizio Romano).

Klopp likes a player in the No.6 role who can consistently press, break play and pass the ball around with accuracy.

At the World Cup, despite not fully fit, Amrabat ran the furthest, made the most recoveries and completed over 84 percent of his long passes in Qatar (The Athletic).

The African’s current deal with the Viola will expire in less than 12 months and therefore, he can be lured for a maximum fee of £30.2million (Gazzetta via The Faithful).

On the other hand, the Anfield club have been heavily linked with an inexperienced teenager in the form of Lavia, who would cost around £45m-£50m.

If Fabinho does end up leaving the Reds, then we cannot rely on a youngster to fill his boots on immediate basis, instead, a solid holding midfielder like Sofyan Amrabat must be signed.

