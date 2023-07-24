Multiple outlets in the media have confirmed Liverpool’s interest in signing Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace and the latest reports are intriguing.

A few days back, we covered a story indicating the Reds are preparing to move to hire the services of the Mali international, who is valued at around £70million.

News – Marca – Liverpool prepared to sign £60.6m midfielder, willing to beat competition

More recently, Spanish source, Nacional, have revealed Liverpool are willing to offer £60.5million (70 million euros) to sign the 23-year-old midfielder.

The Catalan outlet claim even the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea are after the Palace star but at the moment, the Reds have the advantage as they are preparing to make a bid.

Former Bernabeu manager, Zidane, even wanted the young play breaker to eventually replace Casemiro at Real Madrid but the move could not happen.

Doucoure was one of the best players for the Eagles in the last campaign, which was his debut season in England.

He was voted the Fans’ Player of the Season for brilliant performances in the defensive midfield role.

The Selhurst Park star was lured for a fee of £26million from Lens and now, Palace want a huge profit from his sale.

So far, Liverpool have signed a creative central midfielder in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and a quality central attacking midfielder, Domonik Szoboszlai, to improve things in the center.

Now, their focus is on hiring a young and solid holding midfield star. Should the Reds bid £60.5million to secure Cheick Doucoure?