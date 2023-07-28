Liverpool pressed hard to sign French international, Aurelien Tchouameni, in the summer transfer window last year but the player opted to move to Real Madrid.

The Reds failed to lure an alternative and suffered big time in the last campaign as they will not be taking part in the UCL next season.

News – Deal Imminent – Liverpool to sign £51.4m player – Gazet van Antwerpen

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are once again looking to hire the Les Bleus midfielder.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Bernabeu outfit will listen and negotiate if they receive an interesting offer to offload Tchouameni.

The Catalan outlet claim Liverpool have reached a figure of 60 million euros (£51.5million) for the transfer of the 23-year-old midfielder but Madrid want a fee of at least 80 million euros to agree the deal (£68.5million).

So, the Premier League giants have to add £17million to their initial bid in order to finally bring the former AS Monaco player to Anfield.

Neil Jones believes the Reds would like to sign him this summer but the Los Blancos may only sell if they get Mbappe. The journalist told Caught Offside:

“I’m sure Liverpool would like to have that chance to revive their interest, but I can’t see Real giving them the chance to do so – unless they really decide to go strongly for Kylian Mbappe this summer and they need to free up some funds.”

Tchouameni can effectively play in the No. 6 and No.8 positions and he was a key member of the France squad that reached the final of the FIFA World Cup last year.

He scored a sublime long range goal vs England in the last eight but missed a crucial penalty in the final against Argentina.

Real Madrid have quality midfielders like Modric, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos and big money signing, Jude Bellingham. So, the Frenchman may not get regular starts under Ancelotti next season.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £68.5million to finally sign Aurelien Tchouameni?