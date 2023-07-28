Saudi Arabian clubs have been active in the current transfer window and Al Ettifaq have already lured Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Al Hilal are now ready to sign Anfield target, Marco Verratti.

News – Deal Imminent – Liverpool to sign £51.4m player – Gazet van Antwerpen

Last weekend, Marca revealed the Reds are prepared to sign the Italian international from Paris Saint-Germain to improve things in the center of the park.

However, as per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport, Verratti has agreed a contract with Al Hilal that will make him earn 150 million euros (£128.6million) in the next three years.

At the moment, he is only taking home around 12 million euros per season with the French champions and will surely not turn down the chance to more than quadruple his wages.

PSG are asking for a fee of more than 30 million euros which should not be a problem for the Middle East side and the 30-year-old veteran is set to become the highest paid Italian footballer in the history of the game.

Al Hilal have already signed Koulibaly from Chelsea, Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, Ruben Neves from Wolves and Malcom from Zenit.

CorSport claim Liverpool received around 14 million euros from the sale of Henderson, who will earn 40 million euros per season in Saudia.

As per today’s version of The Mirror, Brazilian international, Fabinho, looks set to leave the Merseysiders and complete his £37million move to Al-Ittihad.

Not to forget, Klopp has already lost four senior midfielders this summer and lured only two to strengthen the department.

The German manager must bring in more midfield reinforcements before the transfer deadline ends in September.