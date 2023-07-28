Liverpool have been pressing to sign Romeo Lavia lately and the reports indicate that the deal is imminent.

As per Gazer van Antwerpen, Liverpool are closing in on luring the Southampton star, who is valued at around £51.4m (60 million euros).

The Antwerp based news source have mentioned the deal is imminent and the valuation of £51.4m has also been reported by another Belgian outlet in the form of DH.

Sacha Tavolieri revealed the Anfield side have already submitted their second bid of around £45million and it is only a ‘matter of time’ before the deal is complete.

The well-known journalist claims the Saints are expected to reach a deal with the Merseysiders soon and Lavia is waiting for permission to undergo medical to seal his move.

Lately, Chelsea have started pushing for the 19-year-old midfielder after seeing a mammoth bid worth £80million turned down by Brighton for the services of Moises Caicedo.

However, the Reds remain in pole position having already agreed personal terms with the Belgian international and convinced him and his entourage to complete the deal to move to Anfield.

Nevertheless, if Chelsea can offer £80million for Caicedo, then they can surely meet the asking price and even pay more to Southampton for Lavia.

Therefore, Liverpool must act fast to get the deal over the line before the Blues get serious about stealing the signing.

