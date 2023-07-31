Kylian Mbappe is stuck at Paris Saint-Germain, who are ready to sell him this summer after leaving him out of their pre-season tour of Japan.

The French international is one of the best players in the world and his contract with the Ligue 1 champions will expire next year.

News – Deal close – Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid to sign £43million star

Surprisingly, the Reds have entered the race to hire his services.

According to The People (news image provided below), Liverpool are set to offer terms of a one year loan deal to sign Mbappe from PSG.

Such a move will allow the Parisians to earn some sort of cash for 12 months and enable the player to complete his dream move to Real Madrid in 2024.

The 24-year-old superstar has openly appreciated Liverpool over the years and his mother-agent is a huge supporter of the Anfield club.

However, there are multiple reasons we feel such a deal might not be possible.

First and foremost, the Reds will be featuring in the second-tier of European football next season.

Mbappe, who rejected a big money deal from Saudi, would surely not want to play a season without Champions League at Merseyside.

On the other hand, the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot winner earns a mammoth salary of £33.8million a year i.e. £650,000 a week.

So, Klopp’s team will have to break their pay structure, at least for a year, as at the moment, the current highest earner is Mohamed Salah, who takes home around £300,000 a week less than the Les Bleus star (The Athletic).

Have your say – Do Liverpool have a real chance of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer?