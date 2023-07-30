Liverpool have been heavily linked with Belgian international, Romeo Lavia, who has a lot of admirers this summer.

The Reds and Chelsea have been seriously after him but reports in Spain indicate that the player has attracted interest from top La Liga clubs as well.

Earlier this month, Sport revealed Barcelona tried to sign the 19-year-old holding midfield star but could not afford to meet his high price tag.

Now, Spanish source, Nacional, have claimed that even Atletico Madrid are after Romeo Lavia but Liverpool have acted faster and he is close to moving to Anfield.

The Rojiblancos can offer Champions League football to the Southampton star, on the other hand, the Reds will only play in the Europa League next season.

Still, as per the Catalan outlet, the teenage play breaker has opted to join Jurgen Klopp’s project because he wants to stay in the UK.

The Saints have been demanding a fee of 50 million euros (£43million) for their prized asset and Liverpool have already put that amount on the table.

So, it is a matter of time before the move is complete. We do know Lavia has already agreed personal terms to join the Merseysiders (Football Insider).

The youngster has only made a single appearance for the senior Belgian international side, moreover, he has only played one full season of top flight football.

Do you think Romeo Lavia has what it takes to replace experienced players like Fabinho and Henderson at Anfield?