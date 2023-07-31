The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe is the hottest talk of the current transfer window and somehow, Liverpool are in the race to sign him.

Reports coming from Spain indicate Liverpool are prepared to pay the wages worth 50 million euros (£42.8million) to sign the Frenchman for season long loan.

Earlier, reports in the British media revealed the Reds are ready to offer terms of a one year deal to bring the World Cup winning star to Anfield.

Now, Sport (news image provided below) have reported that Liverpool are prepared to assume the £42.8million salary to sign Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to get rid of the ‘problem’ but would like to receive some sort of money for the player’s transfer to the Merseysiders.

It must be remembered that the 24-year-old attacker is set to receive a loyalty bonus worth 40 million euros today (AS).

Sport claim Real Madrid do not want to splash a fee to sign Mbappe this summer, moreover, even the player is willing to move to the Bernabeu next year.

The Catalan outlet state the Les Bleus superstar will receive a signing-on bonus of 120 million euros from the Los Blancos if he joins them on a bosman.

Liverpool are not the only English side interested in getting the former Monaco forward. As per The Daily Record, even Chelsea are discussing a deal to sign him.

To move to Anfield, Mbappe will have to give up Champions League football next season. On the other hand, moving to Stamford Bridge would mean not taking part in any European competition.