Liverpool submitted a new bid to hire the services of Romeo Lavia but once again, it was turned down by Southampton.

Multiple sources indicate that the Reds moved in with an offer of more than £40m. As per The Mail today, the Merseysiders tabled a figure of £41m.

On the other hand, as per famous Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Anfield club came up with an offer of £42m.

However, the figures were not enough to agree a deal with the Saints, they are still demanding a fee of £50m for the teenager, who trained with the St Mary’s outfit yesterday.

As per The Mail, Liverpool are reluctant to bid that big for a 19-year-old midfielder, who only has limited top flight experience under his belt.

Nevertheless, the 19-time English champions are expected to come up with another offer for the Belgian international and reports indicate they are prepared to agree a fee worth £45m.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider last night, Liverpool are ready to reach £45m to sign the talented defensive midfielder to replace Fab and Hendo at Anfield.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool have already secured personal terms of a contract with Lavia and even Romano confirmed the player wants the move.

Even 90min claim the Reds are expected to return with a third offer as they are determined to sign the Saints player.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Bayern Munich in their penultimate pre-season fixture today and need to sign a new No.6 at the earliest to fit him in the system before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.