Having sold the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool are pressing to sign a new No. 6 and the name of Andre Trindade is in the focus.

As per latest reports, Liverpool are ready to agree a deal close to the £30million asking fee set by Fluminense to hire the 22-year-old this summer.

News – Deal close – Liverpool to finalize £43million signing – Report

According to ESPN, the Reds are prepared to make an initial payment of 25 million euros.

Moreover, the news source claim Liverpool are ready to agree a total fee as high as of 30 million euros (£26m) to sign him before the transfer deadline ends next month.

It is reported that the South American club have been made aware of the intentions of the Anfield club but will only make their decision after the KO Copa Libertadores contest against Argentinos Juniors next week.

As per today’s version of The Mirror, Liverpool remain intent on signing Romeo Lavia but Jurgen Klopp is also chasing Andre as he would be cheaper and can be lured for just £30m.

The Southampton play breaker has only completed one full season of top flight football, on the other hand, the Selecao midfielder is currently in his third season.

Both the youngsters have so far made a single senior appearance for their respective national sides.

Liverpool needed to fix the aging problem in the center of the park this summer and they have done well thus far.

However, do you think Andre and Lavia are good enough to replace highly experienced and decorated midfielders like Fabinho and Henderson?