From Spain – Liverpool will ‘definitively’ move to sign £51.3million player

Another day, another story on Romeo Lavia, whose future at Southampton has been up in the air for some time.

In this summer transfer window so far, five experienced players have left Liverpool and two quality youngsters have arrived in the mifield.

News – Deal close – Liverpool to finalize £43million signing – Report

The Reds allowed midfielders like Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave for free. Moreover, they have even sold captain, Henderson, to Al Ettifaq and most recently, Fabinho, to Al-Ittihad.

On the other hand, to reinforce things in the center of the park, the Merseysiders have lured the likes of Mac Allister and Szobozlai.

In all fairness, this is not the midfield overhaul the fans expected and Klopp needs further reinforcements to strengthen the quality and depth of the department.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), now that Fabinho’s move to Saudia is complete, Liverpool will ‘definitively’ move to sign Lavia from the Saints.

The Spanish news source claim the Anfield club have already seen a bid worth 40 million euros rejected for the 19-year-old starlet.

MD state that the St. Mary’s outfit ‘demand’ 60 million euros (£51.3million) to allow the Belgian international to move to Liverpool.

Apart from improving the midfield, the Reds also need to strengthen their defense as they leaked goals on regular basis last season.

Van Dijk, the leader of the backline, was highly inconsistently last term but will look to bounce back in the next campaign. The Dutch international has been announced as the new Liverpool captain.