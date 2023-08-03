The departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have created a massive dilemma for Jurgen Klopp, who desperately needs a solid play breaker before the start of the new campaign.

Liverpool regularly leaked goals last term and without a natural defensive midfielder, the situation might get worse. So far, the Reds have only signed two creative midfielders this summer.

News – Liverpool now table bid to sign £34m creative player – £82,000-a-week deal already offered

To fill the void left by Hendo and Fab, Liverpool have been heavily linked with Brazilian international and Fluminense DM, Andre Trindade.

As per recent reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are expected to move in with a bid soon to hire his services.

According to Terra, Liverpool are close to submitting an official offer to sign the 22-year-old.

The Brazilian outlet claim the interest is concrete from the Anfield club but the South American side do not want to lose their prized asset now.

Fluminense are currently in the Copa Libertadores and will face Argentinos Juniors next week in the Round of 16 after drawing the first leg away from home 1-1.

Moreover, in the Serie A, after 17 games, the Tricolor are currently 5th in the table with 28 points, 2 points behind Luis Suarez’s Gremio, who currently occupy the final Libertadores qualification spot.

Therefore, ideally, Fluminense would like to part ways with Andre at the end of the season in December bu that does not suit the Reds at all.

Terra report the Samba midfielder has a release clause of £34m in his contract, on the other hand, as per Mirror Sport, Liverpool can sign the player for £30m.