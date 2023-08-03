Liverpool have been linked with Spanish and Celta Vigo youngster, Gabri Veiga, for quite some time and now, the Reds have tabled a bid to sign him.

Back in June, Mundo Deportivo revealed that the Merseysiders have offered a deal worth 5 million euros a season (£82,000-a-week) to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

However, the Catalan outlet pointed out it would be difficult for the Anfield club to match the release clause of 40 million euros i.e. £34m.

Now, Spanish source, Deportes COPE Galicia (via Estadio Deportivo), have claimed that Liverpool have tabled a significant bid worth 25 million euros to lure the player.

To sweeten the deal, the Premier League giants are prepared to loan the player back to Celta, so that he can play the next season with the La Liga side.

The loan option would surely not help Jurgen Klopp, who desperately needs to reinforce things in the center after offloading five midfielders this summer.

Veiga is a creative attack-minded midfielder, who directly contributed in 15 goals (11 goals and 4 assists) in the last campaign.

In the final game of the season, he helped his boyhood club survive relegation by scoring a brace against Spanish champions, Barcelona.

He made six appearances in the U-21 European Championships for Spain and featured for 31 minutes in the final against England.

Liverpool may have a good chance of signing him from Celta Vigo because former Anfield boss, Rafael Benitez, is the head coach of the Spanish side.

Rafa sold us a gem in the form of Philippe Coutinho when he was at Inter Milan and Sturridge when he was at Chelsea.