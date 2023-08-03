Liverpool remain keen on signing Romeo Lavia even after getting their moves rejected not once, but twice, by Southampton.

As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are ready to come up with a third bid to lure the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Last month, we covered a story via Sacha Tavolieri claiming the Saints are willing to sell their prized asset for at least a fixed fee of £40million.

More recently, the famous Belgian journalist has reported that Liverpool are ready to make their third offer and will reach the expected “transfer fee” to sign Lavia. He wrote on X.

“I understand the bid will meet the 40M£ transfer fee expectations by SaintsFC + add-ons.”

It is further claimed the Reds are perhaps the only club who can come up with such an offer to complete the signing.

The teenage sensation has already given the green light to secure a move to Anfield and is waiting for the two clubs to finally reach an agreement.

Yesterday, Liverpool lost their latest friendly contest against Bayern Munich (3-4) in Singapore. The Merseysiders have already let in ten goals in their four pre-season games so far.

The defense has been inconsistent and without a solid play breaker, who can consistently press and tackle, Klopp’s men will continue to suffer at the back.

With just ten days left before our first PL fixture of the new campaign, Liverpool must act fast to secure the signing of Romeo Lavia.