Liverpool have been linked with young defensive midfielders like Andre and Lavia but they need a proven quality star to replace the likes of Fabinho and Henderson.

The name of Franck Kessie has been on the radar at Anfield for quite some time and the latest reports coming from Spain are intriguing.

News – Player agrees five year deal to sign for Liverpool, waiting for signal for medical – Journalist

Back in June, the Merseysiders held talks with Barcelona over the transfer of Kessie (Diario AS).

Last month, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca want to offload the Ivorian international this summer and the player would like to move to a top six Premier League side.

Two days back, another Catalan source in the form of Sport claimed the Reds like Kessie but he is not the first choice to improve the No. 6 position.

However, yesterday another Spanish source, Fichajes, reported that Liverpool are willing to offer a fee of £25.8m (30 million euros) and it could soon translate into a transfer agreement.

The media outlet claim Barca are in a hurry to offload the African star and in all fairness, Klopp should prioritize his signing over Lavia and Andre.

Kessie is an experienced play breaker who excelled in the Italian league for AC Milan before moving to the Blaugrana on a bosman last year.

The £150,000 a week is not just a solid defensive midfielder. In the 2020-21 campaign, he directly contributed in 19 goals (13 goals and 6 assists) in the Serie A.

Moreover, in 2021-22, he helped the Rossoneri win the Scudetto after more than a decade. Unfortunately, Xavi only opted to start the 26-year-old seven times in the La Liga last season and he must leave the Nou Camp to play week in and week out.

Have your say – Should Liverpool secure the signing of Franck Kessie?