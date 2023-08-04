Liverpool remain heavily linked with Andre Trindade and reports indicate they will soon make an offer worth £21.5m to sign him.

Last night, we covered a report via Terra claiming the Reds are close to moving in with a bid to lure the youngster from Fluminense.

News – Player agrees five year deal to sign for Liverpool, waiting for signal for medical – Journalist

In another story, the Brazilian outlet reveal the South American club have been informed that in the coming days, Liverpool will offer 25 million euros (£21.5m) for the 22-year-old midfielder.

The Reds would ideally want to hire his services immediately to replace Fabinho but the Serie A side want to hold on to him until the end of the campaign.

It is reported that Andre would welcome a move to the Premier League and Melissa Reddy has already confirmed he would like to join the Anfield club.

As per today’s version of Globo Esporte, the Merseysiders’ interest in the player is not new. In fact, they have been following him since 2020.

The news source claim Liverpool made contact with Fluminense at the start of the week but have not made any official bid as yet.

Fluminense’s director of sports planning , Fred, rates the defensive midfielder very highly. He stated:

“Today in Brazil, after Endrick has already been sold, (André) is the most valued and coveted player”

The Time de Guerreiros are adamant and do not want to sell their prized asset at the moment and are aware they might receive less cash from his sale at the end of the year.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.