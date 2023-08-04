Romeo Lavia has agreed a five year deal to sign for Liverpool and all that remains is for the Merseysiders to agree a fee with Soutampton.

The Reds have already seen multiple bids rejected but renowned journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, believes, a third ‘ultimate’ offer will be made to the Saints.

In an exclusive interview with UB, the Belgian reporter stated:

“These will be crucial days for the transfer of Roméo Lavia to Liverpool. Personally, there has been an agreement for some time. Lavia waits for the green light to take his medical tests with the Reds. Liverpool will make a third and ultimate attempt to sign Lavia from Southampton.”

“They want to seduce the Saints with 40 million euros + bonuses for the young Belgian. Lavia has a 5-year contract at Anfield.”

Last season, he made 29 appearances in the Premier League for the St. Mary’s outfit and scored just a single goal.

However, Liverpool do not need him for the attacking third as they have already lured creative midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 19-year-old is good at pressing and making recoveries but after just one full campaign at the top level, do you think he is good enough to fill the void left by Fabinho?

Fab was our main play breaker under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The Brazilian was not only a brilliant tackler but he was also a top deep-lying playmaker as he able to provide quality long passes from the No. 6 position.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.