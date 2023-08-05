Liverpool suffered big time due to their inconsistent defense last season but have done nothing to make amends in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with a number of center backs and Micky van de Ven has been a target for some time.

News – Liverpool will soon offer £21.5m with ‘coveted’ player welcoming the move

However, reports now indicate that the Dutch defender is close to signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old starlet will travel to the UK this weekend to complete his move to Spurs.

The north London club have agreed a fee worth £43million with Wolfsburg and have already secured a five-year contract with Van de Ven.

The youngster was highly impressive for the Bundesliga side in the last campaign. He started 33 games in the league, scored a goal, provided two assists and more importantly, helped his club keep ten clean sheets.

Liverpool shipped in 47 goals in the last Premier League season i.e. 21 goals more than they conceded in the 2021-22 PL campaign.

Van Dijk and Matip are past their prime, Gomez remains inconsistent and Konate has had on and off injury concerns. Without a solid defense, there is no way Liverpool can bounce back in the next campaign.

Klopp has not been able to sign a defender this summer and it is a major blow for him to see Micky van de Ven move to a Premier League rival.

On the other hand, the midfield conundrum still exists as we have offloaded five experienced players and lured only two youngsters thus far.

