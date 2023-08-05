Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international Ryan Gravenberch for months and reports indicate they are still eager to get his signing done.

Back in April, Mullock revealed the Anfield would like to match the wages worth £200,000-a-week to lure the player, who is open to joining the Reds.

In May, Football Insider covered a story and stated that the Merseysiders are working on a deal to lure the youngster.

Moreover, in June, The Athletic revealed Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of the Bayern Munich midfielder in the summer transfer window.;

Now, as per Bayern Insider, the Premier League giants are keen to finally sign Gravenberch and Klopp is a huge admirer of the Oranje midfielder.

The 21-year-old made a name for himself after winning major prizes for Eredivisie giants, Ajax. However, his move to the Bavarians last year has not worked out well for him as yet.

Last season, under the management of two German bosses, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, the 11-capped international only warmed the bench.

He started just three games in the Bundesliga and the situation could be worse next season as Bayern have added another midfielder in the form of Konrad Laimer.

The arrival of Laimer has even pushed Goretzka to the bench, so, it will be better for Gravenberch to leave the Allianz Arena this summer in search of regular football.

