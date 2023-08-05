The transfer saga surrounding Romeo Lavia has dragged on for far too long and multiple journalists have provided updates lately.

Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool will make a third bid to hire the services of the Belgian international from Southampton.

On the Here We Go Podcast, the reliable Italian journalists stated:

“Southampton are always asking for £50m, Liverpool have tried with £37m, then they tried with £42m. Liverpool will try again, I remain convinced that Liverpool will try again and they will bid again for Romeo Lavia.”

“But it’s on Southampton more than on Liverpool, so we will have to see how they react to these bids. My feeling is that Liverpool will bid again,”

Having already failed with an offer worth £42million, the Reds are confident a raise of just £3million should be enough to get the signing done.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs said:

“From Liverpool’s perspective, they believe that somewhere around £45million or even slightly less might be enough to get this one over the line.”

“The reason for that is because I’m told it’s not just a money-based deal, and Southampton know this as well.”

Jacobs says the 19-year-old clearly wants to move to Anfield and the Saints are aware of the player’s desire.

Moreover, the St. Mary’s outfit have to settle their squad and all things make Liverpool confident they will eventually complete the signing.

Lavia may be super talented and gifted but the teenage sensation is extremely inexperienced as compared to decorated midfielders, Henderson and Fabinho, who have recently left the Reds this summer to move to Saudi Arabia.

In your view, is the teenager good enough to start in the No.6 role at Anfield?