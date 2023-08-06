Liverpool are still interested in signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus if reports in the Italian media are to be believed.

The Azzurri star was mostly injured last season and does not have a good relationship with manager Allegri.

In such a scenario, the Bianconeri have been looking to offload him for quite some time but lack of offers have been a problem.

At the start of last month, Corriere dello Sport reported that agents have traveled to England to offer the playmaker to Liverpool.

Back then, Juve were demanding a high price of 60 million euros for Chiesa. Now, due to lack of interest, the asking fee has been dropped by 20 million euros (£17.3m).

As per today’s version of the La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool ‘remain at the window’ to sign the former Fiorentina star.

GdS claim Al-Nassr are also looking to lure the Euro 2020 winner and now an offer as low as 40 million euros (£34.5m) would be enough to seal his signing.

The Old Lady have already targeted Jesper Lindstrom to replace the Italian at the club.

Federico Chiesa is a gifted player, who has the ability to play on either flank and even as an out and out center forward if needed. The only negative is his extremely poor injury record.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has got ample quality and depth in the attacking third and must focus on reinforcing the midfield and the backline.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £34.5m to sign Federico Chiesa?