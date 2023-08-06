Romeo Lavia is a wanted player in the market and apart from English clubs, even two of the most successful clubs in Spain have been interested in hiring his services.

In July, Sport claimed La Liga champions, Barca, were keen on signing the midfielder from Southampton but due to financial difficulties, they cannot afford to lure him.

More recently, another Catalan outlet, Nacional, have reported that even Real Madrid showed interest in snapping up the Belgian international, however, now, the move has been ruled out.

The news source state Liverpool are the main contenders to sign Lavia from the Saints.

The Reds moved in with an initial bid worth 40 million euros but it was turned down and have recently exceeded the offer to 50 million euros (£43.2million).

Jurgen Klopp is keen on luring the 19-year-old boy and is prepared to offer him a starring role in the starting XI at Anfield.

The Spanish media outlet claim Madrid were mainly after Lavia because the future of French international, Aurelien Tchouameni, at the Bernabeu was uncertain.

However, it is now certain the Les Bleus star will not leave and therefore, Florentino Perez, has ruled out the move for the former Man City defensive midfielder.

It must be remembered that the 14-time European Champions broke the bank to beat Liverpool to the signing of Tchouameni last year and repeated the trick to get Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Merseysiders must act as fast as possible to complete the signing of Romeo Lavia.