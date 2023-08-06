The summer transfer window will close on September 1st and it will be intriguing to see whether Kylian Mbappe will eventually leave PSG or not.

Last month, The People revealed that Liverpool are set to offer terms of a one year deal to sign the French international on loan.

However, the biggest obstacle for the Merseysiders are the wages worth £33.8million a year i.e. £650,000 a week.

Currently, the highest earning superstar at Anfield is Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah. The three time Premier League Golden Boot winner takes home around £350,000 a week (The Athletic).

If reports are to be believed then to resolve the situation for both Mbappe and Liverpool, the patrons are willing to agree the wages to get the deal over the line.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football insider, Sponsors are ready to contribute to majority of the salary sign the player for the Reds.

The news source have mentioned that the 24-year-old and his agent-mother admire Liverpool. So, the WC Golden Boot winning star would prefer to join Klopp’s team.

It is reported the Merseysiders cannot secure a permanent move for the Les Bleus attacker but a loan option is possible.

Kylian Mbappe has won every major prize in French football and is desperate to win the Champions League. However, he will not be able to take part in the European Cup next season if he joins the 19-time English champions.

We know that Nike are the main kit manufacturers for Liverpool and they also sponsor the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. Will they jump in to complete the deal? We shall see.