Chelsea and Liverpool will battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to start their PL campaigns but off-field, the two clubs are already battling over the transfer of two defensive midfielders.

The Blues recently outbid the Reds to lure Romeo Lavia and in response, Liverpool made a club record offer to outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

The rumor has spread like fire because it was revealed by a renowned journalist in the form Matt Law, for one the most reliable media outlets, The Telegraph.

Liverpool’s current record signing is Dutch international, Virgil van Dijk, who was lured from Southampton in a huge deal worth £75million.

The Anfield club have now offered more for Caicedo. As per Matt Law, the offer made by the Merseysiders is even higher than the last bid made by Chelsea.

As per today’s version of The Guardian, the London side’s last offer to Brighton was worth £80million, however, the Seagulls are demanding £100million from the sale of their prized asset.

So, Liverpool have submitted a bid in excess of £80million for the South American, who signed a deal worth £60,000 a week back in March this year. Quite unbelievable.

It must be remembered that for a long time, Jude Bellingham was our prime midfield target but the interest was ended because the deal was expected to cost a lot.

In June, Real Madrid paid an initial fee of £88.5million to secure the signing of the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

Now, somehow the Reds have over £80million for Caicedo, may be from the sales of Hendo and Fab, but have not yet met Southampton’s £50million asking price for Lavia.