Back in June, Liverpool completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Now, they are set to reunite Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caicedo, with the Argentine international at Anfield.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed a fee worth £110million, to sign the South American from the Seagulls.

News – After two offers, Liverpool have to agree £34.5m fee to finally sign star

The Reds will not just shatter their own transfer record by some margin, they will also shatter the British transfer record to secure the 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

The current record British transfer was completed in January when Chelsea paid £106.8m to lure Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

However, the Blues are set to lose the race to the Merseysiders to after offering package of £100m for Caicedo.

As per David Ornstein, now Liverpool are set to agree personal terms of a contract, expected to be a formality, and later today, a medical examination is expected.

The Anfield club will face Chelsea on Sunday, so, it will be too soon for the former Independiente midfielder to feature even if we are able to get the deal over the line today.

After selling Henderson and main DM, Fabinho, this summer, the Reds had to lure a proven quality play breaker for the No.6 position and Caicedo is one of the best in the country.

Back in January, even Arsenal were interested in luring the Tricolor star but the Gunners failed. This summer, the north Londoners focused on Declan Rice and paid West Ham £105m to sign the England international.

In March, Brighton agreed a new deal worth £60,000 a week with Caicedo. Now, we can expect him to earn a lot more after he puts pen to paper on a contract with Liverpool, who saw his brilliance first-hand when they lost 3-0 at the Amex last season.