Liverpool conceded forty seven goals in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, still, they have not secured even a single key defensive signing this summer.

The Reds have been linked with Dutch center back, Schuurs, for three years and it is shocking they did not move for him last summer as he completed a move to Torino for less than 10 million euros.

This summer, the Merseysiders have already made two unsuccessful offers to hire the services of the Serie A star.

Last month, Tutto Sport revealed the PL giants made an initial bid worth 30 million euros and once it was turned down, they offered more than 30 million euros.

More recently, Calcio Mercato have confirmed the Anfield club have not yet made a bid that would convince Torino president, Urbano Cairo.

The famous Italian media outlet claim Liverpool and other suitors like Crystal Palace and West Ham have to agree a fee worth 40 million euros (£34.5m) to finally sign Schuurs.

CM further state that with ample time left in the summer transfer window, the Dutch defender may end up leaving the Italian club, who are already looking at options to replace him.

The 23-year-old star kept 11 clean sheets in all competitions, scored a goal and provided a couple of assists for the Turin based side last term.

Our leaky defense was one of the main reasons why the team failed to earn Champions League qualification.

To make amends, Jurgen Klopp should sign a quality defender before the transfer deadline ends next month. In your view should Liverpool agree a fee of £34.5m to sign Perr Schuurs?