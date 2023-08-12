Chelsea and Liverpool remain locked in the saga surrounding the transfer of Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

The two clubs will collide tomorrow in the Premier League but the battle to sign the Ecuadorian international will even continue today.

News – Reds prepared to agree £34.6m fee to hijack another signing – Report

According to a report covered by The Mirror, Liverpool are still intent on signing the South American defensive midfielder from the Seagulls.

There are multiple reasons why the Reds feel the player may eventually end up joining them instead of the Blues.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that Liverpool only moved in with a British transfer record bid worth £110m after knowing Caicedo will gladly agree a move to Anfield if the offer is accepted.

Eventually, the Merseysiders did outbid Chelsea and the above mentioned figure was accepted by the Amex club.

Since then, the London side have been trying to hijack the deal as Caicedo has been their prime target for months.

However, Liverpool still believe they can complete the signing because the Stamford Bridge outfit have to stay within the boundaries of the new financial regulations.

The Blues are getting desperate, they agreed a deal with Leeds United to sign Tyler Adams but then backed off to save funds to focus on the former Independiente play breaker (Goal).

This is the hottest transfer saga of the summer transfer window and there might be a few twists left.

For the latest updates, watch this space.