Liverpool are trying to steal Chelsea’s deal to sign Moises Caicedo, who was mainly linked with the Blues all summer long. Things may still not turn out in Klopp’s favor.

The latest reports in Spain suggest the Reds are prepared to hijack another deal, this time to lure Gabri Veiga, who is mainly wanted by Napoli but has also been on the radar of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

News – Liverpool set to agree contract to sign £60,000 a week star – Report

Two days ago, we covered a story via CorSport claiming that Veiga is willing to move to the Italians champions in the summer transfer window.

However, the Diego Armando Maradona outfit have not been prepared to meet the release clause of 40 million euros (£34.6m) set by Celta Vigo.

As per Catalan source, Nacional, the Naples club want Veiga to replace Piotr Zielinski, who is expected to leave for Al-Ahli but they have only offered 30 million euros.

The media outlet have mentioned that the player is also wanted by Real Madrid but the Los Blancos intend to sign him next summer

On the other hand, Liverpool are now prepared to agree the £34.6m fee required to activate the exit clause for the 21-year-old.

It is reported the Merseysiders are currently finishing the details of the Spaniard’s move to Anfield and will soon pay Rafael Benitez’ Celta Vigo £34.6m to secure the signing.

Veiga netted 11 goals and provided 4 assists in the La Liga last term, he is a creative talent, who can play anywhere in the central midfield and could be a long term replacement for compatriot, Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish maestro’s current deal with Liverpool will expire next year when he will be 33 and any extension is highly unlikely (Goal).