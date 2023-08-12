From Ecuador – Liverpool decision made with “money” not a priority for Caicedo

Chelsea are still hoping to sign Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window but they do not have any agreement with Brighton as yet.

In fact, thus far, only Liverpool have secured a fee with the Seagulls to lure the Ecuadorian international.

Reports have indicated that Caicedo wants to move to Chelsea and his decision to snub Liverpool has nothing to do with money at all.

Former Ecuadorian internationals, Eduardo Hurtado and Jorge Guagua, believe money is not a priority for Caicedo, who is simply a man of his words (Diario Expreso).

Hurtado stated:

“They can offer Moi a million, but not the peace of mind or the security that you are going to play as a starter. Let’s not forget that Caicedo earned his place in Brighton, apart from what he showed in the Ecuadorian team and Independiente del Valle”

“As a player, you review and realize the clubs that were behind you and Chelsea were always in the race. If Moisés has given his word to Chelsea, he has spoken with Pochettino and he told him that they are interested in him playing in London, welcome, beyond the monetary issue”.

On the other hand, Guagua, who is currently the sporting director of Club 9 de Octubre, claimed:

“Perhaps another player sees more money and forgets what he previously promised. If he has kept the word that he told Chelsea, it seems perfect to me. That speaks well not only as a player, but as a human being.”

We’d have to disagree with the Ecuadorian duo who only have nice words for their compatriot. Not surprising at all.

Chelsea had the highest wage-bill in the last campaign (The Mirror) and have always paid huge wages to players. So, Caicedo would likely have a better monetary deal at Stamford Bridge as compared to Anfield.

The Blues had a dismal campaign last term as they finished in the bottom half of the table even after spending huge amounts of cash to strengthen the squad, especially in January.

Like Brighton, even Liverpool will be taking part in Europa League this season but Chelsea will not feature in any European competition. So, money might be the only attraction.