Apart from improving their defensive midfield position, Liverpool desperately need to strengthen the backline that leaked goals on regular basis last term.

In 2022, the Reds hired the services of young right back, Calvin Ramsay, however, he made just two senior appearances in the 2022-23 campaign and is now with Preston on loan.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was weak at the back and to cover for him, Klopp does not have any quality, natural right back in the squad.

In such a scenario, reports indicate that the Anfield side are looking to hire the services of Moroccan international and Bayern Munich fullback, Noussair Mazraoui.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Liverpool are willing to sign the 25-year-old for a fee of around £25.9m (30 million euros) from the Bavarians.

The Catalan outlet claim it is Jurgen Klopp’s wish to secure the African right back, who has the ability to feature on either side of the field.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Mazraoui regularly played for Ajax and directly contributed in 7 goals (5 goals and 2 assists) in the league as the Dutch giants went on to win the title.

However, after joining Bayern on a free transfer last year, the versatile defender only started 11 games in the Bundesliga (started last six), scored a goal and provided four assists.

At the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 24-capped star made five appearances, all in the left back role, and helped the Atlas Lions keep clean sheets against European giants, Croatia, Belgium and Spain.

Klopp must reinforce the backline before the transfer deadline ends next month. In your view, should Liverpool pay £25.9m to sign Mazraoui?