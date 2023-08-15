Liverpool’s desperate serach for a defensive midfielder continues after a hectic couple of days.

Yesterday, Chelsea announced the signing of Caicedo and now, they have also agreed terms to lure Anfield target, Romeo Lavia.

As per today’s version of The Daily Mail, Lavia agreed terms with the Blues on Monday and in the coming days, a deal worth £50m+ will be finalized with Southampton.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders feel they were played by Caicedo and to make matters worse, they are not going to get Lavia either.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were lucky to get a point at Stamford Bridge and will need to immediately reinforce the No.6 position if they are to achieve their objectives this season.

The Mail mention a number of top DMs linked with a move to Anfield and one of them is Portuguese international, Joao Palhinha.

The Fulham star could cost around £60m, a fee Liverpool may not like to pay considering the player will turn 29 next year.

Palhinha moved to England from Sporting CP last year and proved to be one of the best play breakers in the Premier League last term.

He suffered a shoulder injury during the pre-season but manager, Marco Silva, has confirmed that he is expected to return soon.

Last year, after failing to lure their midfield targets, Liverpool completed a panic buy of Arthur Melo, who spent the entire season on the treatment table.

They cannot afford to repeat the same mistake again and must buy a proven quality play breaker before deadline. In your view, should Klopp splash £60m to sign Joao Palhinha?