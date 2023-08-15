Liverpool’s midfield rebuild started well this summer by signing Mac Allister in June and Szoboszlai in July.

However, the sales of captain Jordan Henderson, and main defensive midfielder, Fabinho, have moved us backwards again and Klopp must secure a No. 6 to reinforce the squad.

The Reds made a mammoth effort to lure Moises Caicedo but the Ecuadorian international opted to reject us to join Chelsea instead.

Now, even Romeo Lavia is heading to Stamford Bridge. The Blues can offer more cash and the chance to live in London but they will not be taking part in any European competition this season.

As per today’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), after getting snubbed by Caicedo and Lavia, Liverpool are going to return to third-choice DM option, Andre Trindade.

Liverpool have already made contact to sign the Brazil international but Fluminense would like to hold on to him until the end of their season in December.

The South American side have recently qualified for the quarter finals of the Copa Libertadores and will face Paraguayan club, Olimpia, in the first leg next week (August 25).

The 22-year-old midfielder has so far made 39 appearances this season and helped Fluminense keep 16 clean sheets. The Merseysiders cannot afford to waste more time and must move in with a concrete offer to secure his signing.

At the start of this month, Mirror Sport revealed Andre would cost around £30million. In your view, should Liverpool meet the asking fee to hire his services?