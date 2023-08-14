Liverpool have been linked with more than a few defensive midfielders since the departure of Henderson and Fabinho and once again, the name of Ibrahim Sangare is in the focus.

The Merseysiders have been interested in the Ivorian international for quite some time. In April, Football Insider revealed they are eager to hire his services.

More recently, Eindhovens Dagblad journalist, Rik Elfrink has claimed the Reds and Bayern are in the picture to sign the PSV Eindhoven star.

The ED reporter has mentioned that the only way to secure his signature this summer is by activating the release clause of 37.5million euros (£32.4m).

So, Liverpool have to agree a deal worth £32.4m to finally lure the 25-year-old. The Anfield club have the funds, that much everyone knows after their British transfer record bid for Moises Caicedo.

Sangare is a proven quality play breaker and can contribute in the attacking third as well. Last season, he directly contributed in 11 goals for PSV.

Earlier this month, he put in a solid performance to help the Eredivisie giants win the Dutch Super Cup final against Feyenoord (1-0).

Days later, he scored in the 4-1 victory against Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League (1st leg).

Moreover, at the weekend, he provided an assist and helped PSV keep a clean sheet as they defeated Utrecht in the opening league contest.

Bayern already have Kimmich for the No.6 role and in the DFL-Supercup, they utilized new signing, Konrad Laimer, in the DM position.

Liverpool are currently without a top play breaker. Should they pay £32.4m to finally sign Ibrahim Sangare?