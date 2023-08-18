Liverpool are set to confirm the signing of Japanese international, Wataru Endo, from German club Stuttgart.

As per today’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), the Reds were finalizing the £15.5million signing last night but must hurry to register the player before noon today.

News – Journalist – Liverpool have submitted offer to sign £193,000 a week player

The British media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders must seal the move within the next five hours to ensure Endo is eligible for tomorrow’s Premier League contest against Bournemouth.

Personal terms have already been agreed and it is reported Endo will sign a three year contract at Anfield.

It must be remembered that next February, the Asian midfielder will turn 31, and it is surprising that he is set to get a three year deal.

The versatile star is mainly a defensive midfielder but he can effectively play in the creative central midfield role and even as a center back if needed.

Last season, he directly contributed in over ten goals for Stuttgart but Liverpool primarily need him as a play breaker having already signed two creative midfielders in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mac Allister started in the DM position in the opening Premier League contest against Chelsea but the No.10 prefers to play further up the field.

It will be intriguing to see whether Endo, if registered in time, will get the nod to start vs the Cherries on Saturday. Ideally, Thiago Alcantara should feature in the No.6 position tomorrow. What do you think?