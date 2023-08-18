A few hours ago, Liverpool sealed the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in a deal worth £20million (The Mirror) and he will be wearing the No.3 shirt at Anfield.

The Japanese international can play in multiple defensive and midfield positions but the question is, how Liverpool will line up with him in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI?

The 30-year-old has proved to be effective in the central defense and the creative midfield roles but he prefers to be the main holding midfield star.

After signing for the Merseysiders, Endo stated:

“I play as a No.6 and I’m like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organization in the middle. I think that’s my job. I am very excited to join this club and I am looking forward to seeing you at Anfield!”

Having already signed two creative CMs in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and sold two defense minded midfielders in Henderson and Fabinho, it is clear Endo is lured to play in the DM role.

Stuttgart bid farewell to their captain claiming he is a tireless star who proved to be one of the best tacklers and hardest working players in the Bundesliga.

In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns, no one won more challenges than Wataru Endo in the German league.

We can expect the Asian star to start with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the center of the park in Jurgen Klopp’s preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Here is how Liverpool will line up with their new £20million signing.