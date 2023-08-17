Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international and Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, all summer long and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, the Oranje midfielder wants to leave the German champions in the current transfer window and has multiple teams interested in hiring him.

The famous Italian journalist claims apart from AC Milan, the 21-year-old has two proposals from the Premier League.

It is reported that Liverpool and Manchester United have submitted the offers to lure the former Ajax star, who would like to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Gravenberch won multiple domestic titles in the Netherlands under the guidance of the current Old Trafford boss and it is not surprising his preference is United.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Dutch boy and would like to bring him to Anfield.

The 11-capped international needs to leave Bayern Munich this summer after a disappointing last campaign on the German side’s bench.

Last weekend, the Bavarians suffered a huge 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals, RB Leipzig, in the DFL-Supercup final and manager, Thomas Tuchel started with Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich in the midfield.

In the second half, the German coach made five changes but preferred Goretzka in the center and Gravenberch remained an unused substitute.

The youngster’s current contract at the Allianz will expire in over three years and he earns a gross salary of 226,000 euros weekly i.e. around £193,000 a week.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to improve the midfield before deadline?