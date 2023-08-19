Endo starts – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Bournemouth

Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the first home game of the season and will look to earn their first victory.

The Reds defeated the Cherries 9-0 in this fixture last year but need to largely improve their performance to get such a result this time around.

As far as the team news is concerned, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are still unavailable, so, it will not come as any surprise to see new signing, Endo, start in the No. 6 role.

The Japanese international joined us yesterday and he is fit but there are doubts because his work permit application needs clearance.

Nevertheless, if Endo is available, he must start as Klopp needs a natural play breaker and not a creative CM like Mac Allister in the DM role. In front of the main holding midfielder, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister should be deployed in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Salah, who has netted 8 goals in as many games versus Bournemouth, must start on the right flank.

Luis Diaz, who scored on the opening day of the season against Chelsea, would likely feature on the left wing.

Jota had an average outing last weekend and in his place, Darwin Nunez should return to start as the main center forward up front. Cody Gakpo may have to be on the bench today.

The backline would probably remain unchanged and Alisson must start in the goal for the Reds.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Bournemouth: Alisson – Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai – Salah, Nunez, Diaz